Dominique Abney Named VP of Marketing and Sales for SEVEN12 Management

| May 09, 2021, 01:23 PM

SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12) has announced the promotion of Dominique Abney as the company’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales. In this role, she will direct and oversee the communications and sales strategies for the company and all client associations. Dominique joined SEVEN12 in September 2020 as the Director of Marketing and Sales, bringing more than 15 years of sales and marketing leadership to the company.

“Over the past year, Dominique’s talents and skills have been invaluable to SEVEN12 as we continue to grow and welcome new clients,” said Molly Alton Mullins, the association management company’s CEO and Chief Strategist. “Her dedication to delivering high-touch, high-quality communications, sales, and marketing products has brought well-deserved praise and respect from our clients.”

As chief of the marketing department, Dominique works closely with leadership to ensure return-on-investment and revenue goals are met through the successful implementation of marketing, communication, and sales plans.

“My ultimate goal is to ensure every one of our clients receives exceptional customer service,” Dominique said.  “The communication and marketing resources we provide lay the foundation not only for future growth but more importantly, guarantee that the missions of our clients are realized and exceeded.”

Dominique’s team handles all communications and marketing initiatives of SEVEN12’s growing roster of association clients, including the production of materials for conferences and conventions, educational programs, and public awareness campaigns.

