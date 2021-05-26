Dirt Bike and Car Collide in Annapolis Leaving One Dead

Officers from theDepartment are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a dirt bike and a vehicle.

At 4:45 pm on May 25th, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Forest Drive at Parole Street. The driver of the dirt bike suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.



The investigation is continuing. If anyone has any information about this accident please contact Sgt. O’Herlihy at 410-268-9000 or [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB