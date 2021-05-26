THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Dirt Bike and Car Collide in Annapolis Leaving One Dead

| May 26, 2021, 11:04 AM


Officers from the Annapolis Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a dirt bike and a vehicle.

At 4:45 pm on May 25th, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Forest Drive at Parole Street. The driver of the dirt bike suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is continuing. If anyone has any information about this accident please contact Sgt. O’Herlihy at 410-268-9000 or [email protected].


