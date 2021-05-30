Crumbl Cookies to Open at Waugh Chapel Towne Center Along With Two Other Stores

Greenberg Gibbons has announced that three new retailers will join Waugh Chapel Towne Center, the mixed-use destination in Gambrills, Md. Crumbl Cookies, American Eagle, and European Wax Center are expected to open this Summer.

Crumbl Cookies is a 1,632-square-foot bakery specializing in the perfect chocolate chip cookie. This will be its be the first location in Anne Arundel County. In addition to its signature offerings which include warm milk, chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, the bakery boasts a rotating menu of more than 120 specialty flavor cookies that will update weekly. Crumbl Cookies will offer delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and shipping. The bakery will be located next to Regal Cinemas and is set to open this June.

American Eagle is a leading global retailer known for its trendy and high-quality offerings of men’s and women’s jeans, tops, bottoms, dresses, accessories, and more. The new 4,922-square-foot location will be next to Dick’s Sporting Goods and is expected to open by July.

European Wax Center is a leader of hair removal salon offering a unique waxing experience for women and men. The 1,400-square-foot salon boasts a modern setting, professionally trained staff, and exceptional services including brows, underarms, bikini line for women, as well as nose, ears, and brows for men. European Wax Center offers a complimentary wax on a guest’s first service. The salon will be located near Starbucks and is expected to open by June 2021.

Waugh Chapel Towne Centre offers over 60 national and regional retailers and restaurants and is anchored by Wegmans, Target and Regal Cinemas. Located in West Anne Arundel County, the $275-million, mixed-use project includes 640,000 square feet of retail space and 130,000 square feet of Class A office space. The Centre also includes 644 multi-family units, 190 townhomes, an 80-unit assisted living facility and a 100-room hotel. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre is located next to the popular Village at Waugh Chapel, which is also owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information and store hours, go to VisitWaughChapel.com or follow Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Facebook.

