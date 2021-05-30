THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Crumbl Cookies to Open at Waugh Chapel Towne Center Along With Two Other Stores

| May 30, 2021, 10:39 AM

Greenberg Gibbons has announced that three new retailers will join Waugh Chapel Towne Center, the mixed-use destination in Gambrills, Md. Crumbl Cookies, American Eagle, and European Wax Center are expected to open this Summer.

Crumbl Cookies is a 1,632-square-foot bakery specializing in the perfect chocolate chip cookie. This will be its be the first location in Anne Arundel County. In addition to its signature offerings which include warm milk, chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, the bakery boasts a rotating menu of more than 120 specialty flavor cookies that will update weekly. Crumbl Cookies will offer delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and shipping. The bakery will be located next to Regal Cinemas and is set to open this June.

American Eagle is a leading global retailer known for its trendy and high-quality offerings of men’s and women’s jeans, tops, bottoms, dresses, accessories, and more. The new 4,922-square-foot location will be next to Dick’s Sporting Goods and is expected to open by July.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

European Wax Center is a leader of hair removal salon offering a unique waxing experience for women and men. The 1,400-square-foot salon boasts a modern setting, professionally trained staff, and exceptional services including brows, underarms, bikini line for women, as well as nose, ears, and brows for men. European Wax Center offers a complimentary wax on a guest’s first service. The salon will be located near Starbucks and is expected to open by June 2021.

Rehab2Perform

Waugh Chapel Towne Centre offers over 60 national and regional retailers and restaurants and is anchored by Wegmans, Target and Regal Cinemas. Located in West Anne Arundel County, the $275-million, mixed-use project includes 640,000 square feet of retail space and 130,000 square feet of Class A office space. The Centre also includes 644 multi-family units, 190 townhomes, an 80-unit assisted living facility and a 100-room hotel. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre is located next to the popular Village at Waugh Chapel, which is also owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information and store hours, go to VisitWaughChapel.com or follow Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Facebook.

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»