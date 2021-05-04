THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Crosby Promotes Two to Vice President

| May 04, 2021, 01:38 PM

Madeline Beck (L) and Sabrina Ostrowski (R)

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted two senior staff to vice president.

Madeline Beck was promoted to VP, Integration Management. A Crosby team member since 2009, Beck oversees award-winning, national public education campaigns and highly targeted behavior-change programs. Her work includes the Health Resources and Services Administration’s outreach efforts to increase the number of registered organ donors, and the Social Security Administration’s digital transformation and activation campaigns.

Sabrina Ostrowski was promoted to VP, Contracting & Financial Management. Since joining Crosby in 2015, Ostrowski has overseen all contract administration for the firm’s growing Government practice. With over 16 years of experience in government contracting, she provides a wealth of knowledge on proposal pricing, compliance and financial policies and procedures.

“We are proud to recognize Madeline and Sabrina’s contributions to Crosby’s success,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “They have been instrumental in supporting our growth and are strong leaders who embody our collaborative culture.”

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»