Crosby Promotes Two to Vice President

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted two senior staff to vice president.

Madeline Beck was promoted to VP, Integration Management. A Crosby team member since 2009, Beck oversees award-winning, national public education campaigns and highly targeted behavior-change programs. Her work includes the Health Resources and Services Administration’s outreach efforts to increase the number of registered organ donors, and the Social Security Administration’s digital transformation and activation campaigns.

Sabrina Ostrowski was promoted to VP, Contracting & Financial Management. Since joining Crosby in 2015, Ostrowski has overseen all contract administration for the firm’s growing Government practice. With over 16 years of experience in government contracting, she provides a wealth of knowledge on proposal pricing, compliance and financial policies and procedures.

“We are proud to recognize Madeline and Sabrina’s contributions to Crosby’s success,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “They have been instrumental in supporting our growth and are strong leaders who embody our collaborative culture.”

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA