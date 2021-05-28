THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
County Police Corporal Arrested After Howard County Barroom Brawl

| May 28, 2021, 01:30 PM

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal has been suspended with pay after a barroom brawl in Howard County.

On the morning of May 27, 2021 the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified of an incident involving an officer from our Anne Arundel County. On May 27, 2021 at approximately 1:50 am Howard County Police officers responded to a bar fight involving multiple individuals. One of the involved individuals was identified as Anne Arundel County Police Corporal A. Salenieks.

During this interaction Cpl. Salenieks, an eight-year veteran of the agency, was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

