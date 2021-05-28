County Police Corporal Arrested After Howard County Barroom Brawl

An Anne Arundel County Police Corporal has been suspended with pay after a barroom brawl in Howard County.

On the morning of May 27, 2021 the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified of an incident involving an officer from our Anne Arundel County. On May 27, 2021 at approximately 1:50 am Howard County Police officers responded to a bar fight involving multiple individuals. One of the involved individuals was identified as Anne Arundel County Police Corporal A. Salenieks.

During this interaction Cpl. Salenieks, an eight-year veteran of the agency, was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB