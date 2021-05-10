Common Causes Of Motorcycle Accidents You Need To Be Aware Of

Motorcycle accidents are thought to have a higher chance of being involved in an accident. The rider and any passengers involved in the crash are likely to be injured, with the possibility of fatalities. As a result, motorcycle accidents are more dangerous than car accidents in terms of the number of people injured per unit of distance traveled.

These kinds of mishaps can be catastrophic, even life-changing. Property is harmed, and people are hurt. If you or your loved one has been involved in a motorcycle accident, you need to find a personal injury lawyer. The lawyer will help you get financial compensation.

Common Causes Of Motorcycle Accidents

Since motorcycles don’t have as many safety features as a standard vehicle, getting into a motorcycle accident can leave you seriously injured. A motorcycle accident lawyer in Spring Hill advises you to lawyer up if you find yourself in this situation. The attorneys understand how challenging these times can be, especially when determining who will pay for medical costs, missed time at work, and other expenses. The following are some of the most recent motorcycle accidents.

Head-On Collisions With A Passenger Vehicle

These are among the worst accidents for riders, with severe injury or death often occurring. Head-on crashes are unfortunately one of the most frequent causes of motorcycle accidents. Bikers must always exercise caution and assume responsibility for keeping an eye out for other drivers to avoid accidents. Oncoming traffic often attempts to overtake slow-moving cars, and drivers often fail to see motorcycles.

Cars Making Left-Hand Turns

When cars make left-hand turns, it is the single most dangerous situation for motorcycles. Accidents between a motorcycle and a vehicle account for 42% of all motorcycle-car incidents. The motorcycle is typically struck by turning cars while the motorcycle is:

Passing the car

Attempting to overtake the car

Going straight across an intersection

These kinds of collisions happen all the time in vehicles, but the motorcycle’s smaller scale makes it much less noticeable to the turning vehicle. Motorcycles that overtake cars in the same lane are also more vulnerable since cars are often taken aback by motorcycle maneuvers.

Driving Under The Influence

Driving when intoxicated is dangerous regardless of the vehicle due to poor judgment and impaired motor skills. On the other hand, intoxicated motorcyclists are more likely to be involved in severe or fatal accidents.

Motorcyclists often meet up or stop at bars or restaurants because biking is also a social activity. This social element raises the possibility of bikers getting drunk and driving while inebriated. As a result, motorcyclists should be cautious about their alcohol intake and keep their drinks to a minimum.

Splitting Lanes

Lane splitting, regardless of whether it is legal or not, is extremely dangerous. When lane splitting, it’s effortless for a motorcycle to crash with a car. These collisions can be caused by several factors, including the small space between vehicles and motorcycles’ low visibility.

Because lane splitting is legal in some states but illegal in others, determining fault can be very difficult. It’s a good idea to speak with a motorcycle injury lawyer if you’ve been in a lane-splitting crash.

Dangerous Road Conditions

Crumbling concrete, debris, a lack of critical signals, signs, and potholes, for example, all raise the chances of the motorcycle losing control of the vehicle and causing an accident.

Motorcyclists are also at risk of severe accidents due to dead animals, uneven lane heights, and other irregularities. Motorcycles are more susceptible to these conditions due to their small size and less stable existence.

Over Speeding

With movies and social media encouraging race culture, motorcycle-free riders aspire to be more daring and faster. Controlling a speeding motorcycle, on the other hand, is more complicated. Riders colliding with pedestrians, other cars, footpaths, and even innocent stray animals are the most common causes of motorcycle accidents. Furthermore, even small debris can have a significant effect on the driver’s control at high speeds. A patch of sand, pebbles, or gravel, or even a pothole, may cause a motorcycle driver to lose control.

Careless Driving or Inexperienced Drivers

Reckless driving was the leading cause of motorcycle accidents in 2016 and 2017. This conduct was responsible for more than 35% of all injuries. When a motorcycle accident is caused by negligence, it may mean various things, including not paying attention, speeding without realizing it, texting while driving, and other common mistakes made by novice drivers.

Now that you’re aware of the most common causes of motorcycle accidents aim to prevent circumstances that raise the chances of being involved in one. You can still have a good time riding a motorcycle without jeopardizing your life. It’s important to stay conscious of your surroundings and adhere to the speed limit at all times to prevent accidents.

