Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Fair For The Win!

| May 26, 2021, 01:03 PM

The Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Fair on May 15th was a resounding success!  The program was a collaboration with the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and the Maryland Reentry Resource Center which started an Entrepreneurship Club at Eastport Terrace.

The weather was fantastic and hundreds of residents and visitors stopped by the Susan Campbell Park on City Dock between 11 am and 2 pm to support our young businesspersons! Severn Bank sponsored some “seed money” for three lucky businesses.

  • Slayed by Peyy – Peyton Bethea (1st place $250.00)
  • Happiness Hangs – Hannah Gorski (2nd place $150.00)
  • Dishes by DeMarco –  DeMarco Henson (3rd place $100.00)

There was entertainment all day by the Naptown Pantherettes, rapper and emcee Asa Weeks, rapper Queleel Wali, and a great three-piece band–Ryan, Tyler, and Donovan.

Other young entrepreneurs who participated included:

  • UnCommonBeads_bySIDD
  • Duke Street
  • Taste of Saleesha
  • Frosty Cones
  • Toys for All
  • Makayla’s Snack Shop
  • The Boyz Lemonade

Congrats to all!

