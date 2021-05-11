Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race Set for September 11-12

Once again, the popular Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race will continue its tradition of showcasing the history and elegance of classically designed wooden sailboats during the weekend of September 11-12, 2021. Like last year, the race will include social distancing and other protective measures to ensure the well-being of spectators, participants, and race organizers.

This fun gathering of classic wooden sailboats provides an informal opportunity for wooden sailboat enthusiasts to join together and compete in a low-key race against other wooden sailboats. The race is open to sailing vessels with an overall length on deck of less than sixty-five (65) feet, designed before 1970, and whose hull is built primarily of wood.

“This race is truly a lot of fun and we encourage anyone with a wooden sailboat (which meets the race criteria) to register. No race experience is required. It’s a great way to spend time out on the water which is why so many of the participating boats have families, friends and pets on board,” said Mrs. Museler.

The race itself will take place on Sunday, September 12 at 11:00am on the Severn River at the entrance to Annapolis Harbor (*weather permitting). The course is a pursuit style race meaning that the slowest boats will start first followed by the fastest, and the winner of each class will be determined by the length of time it took them to complete the course.

Since its inception, the race had been hosted by the National Sailing Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Chesapeake Traditional Sailing Association (CTSA). After the Sailing Hall of Fame moved to Newport, Rhode Island, the race organizers joined forces with their new hosts at the Eastport Yacht Club who warmly welcomed them.

Participating boats have ranged in size from 8-feet to 65-feet and come from as far as Canada and Australia. To pre-register and/or express your interest in participating, please email Maria Museler at [email protected]. Official registration begins Friday, July 16 with a registration fee of $50 and closes Monday, August 23. Further details will be released in the coming months.

For more information, the Notice of Race, photos from past races and other race announcements, please visit the official race Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/classicwoodensailboatrace.

If you are interested in participating in the race but do not own or have access to a classic wooden sailboat, the Schooner Woodwinds once again invite you to participate aboard their boats which will be racing in the “Spirit of Tradition Class.” Tickets prices include a 3.5 hour cruise, bagged lunch, soft drinks, bottled water, and tax. There will also be a cash bar available that will include a selection of craft beer and wine. For more information about the Schooner Woodwinds’ Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race Cruise and/or to purchase tickets, please call 410-263-7837 or go to https://www.schoonerwoodwind.com.

