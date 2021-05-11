Chevy’s Fresh Mex Hosts 8th Annual Burritos for Beds Netting $28,000 for Samaritan House

When the last breakfast burrito box was taken and donations were tallied, Samaritan House in Annapolis had $28,000 more to support and grow their addiction recovery work.

The Burritos for Beds breakfast, a donation-only fundraiser, has been held each year since 2014 at Chevy’s Fresh Mex Annapolis to benefit Samaritan House, a state-certified addiction recovery facility. Chevy’s donates the food and venue so all monies collected go to the cause. This year, over the course of 3 hours, 100 people enjoyed a boxed breakfast (egg, cheese and bacon burrito with a fruit cup and muffin), with seating inside and outside, following Covid-safe practices.

Samaritan House was founded in 1971 in Annapolis by a group of men in recovery. Now in its 50th year, Samaritan House can accommodate 32 men at its Campus of Recovery, with housing for 9 others in an on-site transitional house. For more information, see samaritanhouseannapolis.org

