THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Chevy’s Fresh Mex Hosts 8th Annual Burritos for Beds Netting $28,000 for Samaritan House

| May 11, 2021, 03:36 PM

When the last breakfast burrito box was taken and donations were tallied, Samaritan House in Annapolis had $28,000 more to support and grow their addiction recovery work.

The Burritos for Beds breakfast, a donation-only fundraiser, has been held each year since 2014 at Chevy’s Fresh Mex Annapolis to benefit Samaritan House, a state-certified addiction recovery facility. Chevy’s donates the food and venue so all monies collected go to the cause. This year, over the course of 3 hours, 100 people enjoyed a boxed breakfast (egg, cheese and bacon burrito with a fruit cup and muffin), with seating inside and outside, following Covid-safe practices.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative | Eastport

Samaritan House was founded in 1971 in Annapolis by a group of men in recovery. Now in its 50th year, Samaritan House can accommodate 32 men at its Campus of Recovery, with housing for 9 others in an on-site transitional house. For more information, see samaritanhouseannapolis.org

Severn Bank

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»