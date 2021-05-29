THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Chesapeake Life Center Offers Summer Grief Programs to Include Yoga, Literature

| May 29, 2021, 10:16 AM

Chesapeake Life Center has planned programs through the summer to help adult grievers in the community work through their loss in ways that best meet their needs.

  • The center’s free Quarterly Book Group will meet both in person at the center at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, and virtually, via Zoom for Healthcare. This group is for bereaved adults to share in conversations about where grief meets life in literature. This quarter’s book choice is “The Hot Young Widow’s Club” by Nora McInerny. It will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19. In-person restrictions will be updated prior to the event using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior.
  • Living with Loss is a free virtual workshop that introduces participants to the universal grief process. The death of a loved one uniquely affects each person physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and socially. Join us as we look at bereavement and the unique ways people will experience and express grief. It will take place via Zoom for Healthcare from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
  • Nurturing the Grieving Heart through Yoga returns for adult grievers. This four-week program will meet online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4 to 25. Facilitated by Cathy Rees, a registered nurse and certified yoga instructor with the Yoga Center of Columbia, participants remember their loved ones with more love than pain through targeted breathwork, very gentle movement, and guided meditation. No yoga experience is necessary. Yoga can be practiced seated on a chair or from a mat on the floor. The cost is $40 for the four weeks.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

