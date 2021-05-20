THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Check Out the Front Stairs Series at Maryland Hall

| May 20, 2021, 06:43 PM


Maryland Hall is back at it again with their Front Stairs Series starting on May 22nd!  Come to one or come to them all. You will not ever be disappointed! From a blues food drive to the Paul Reed Smith Band to poetry and more. Make it part of your plan to attend this summer!


Keepin’ the Blues Alive Food Drive

Saturday, May 22, 11 am – 4 pm

In partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival and Katcef Brothers, help keep the Blues alive and donate to your neighbors.

Bring donations of non-perishable food items to fill a Budweiser truck with much needed items for our neighbors. In partnership with Love AACO, all donations will stay in our community. Enjoy Blues music (pre-recorded) during your visit and be entered to win raffle prizes.


Hood2Good Youth Artist Showcase

Wednesday, May 26, 7 pm

Support the talented youth in our community at this free all ages event presented by our ArtReach team. “A Night of Words” will feature original poetry, music and entertainment by a youth jazz band.


Sip & Ceramics with Laura Switkes

Friday, June 11 & July 16, 6 pm

Only a few spots left! In this two hour workshop, you’ll make your own mug from clay in our outdoor classroom. Bring your own beverage and snacks for a fun night out.


Paul Reed Smith Band

Wednesday, June 23, 7 pm

The Paul Reed Smith Band takes to the Front Stairs Series stage for a live show of the Band’s own combination of funk, rock, R&B, fusion and DC/Baltimore groove.


Annapolis Chorale: Songs for a Summer Night

Friday, June 25, 7 pm

Members of the Annapolis Chorale, Bach+ Vocal Consort and local guest artists perform an evening of music featuring Chorale Masterworks and the American Songbook. Live Arts Maryland makes their return to MD Hall with this free concert.


Shenandoah Run

Friday, July 30, 7 pm

Shenandoah Run returns for an intimate and spirited concert! The nine-member folk ensemble presents traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music lovers of all ages.


Sip & Paint with Kim Hovell

Friday, August 13 at 6 pm

Make your own oyster painting under the guidance of local artist Kim Hovell in this fun outdoor workshop. Bring your favorite beverage and snacks.


United States Naval Academy Band

Friday, September 17 at 7 pm

The United States Naval Academy Band performs a free community concert. “The Navy’s Oldest and Finest,” has been providing music for the Brigade of Midshipmen and surrounding community since 1852.

