Check Out the Front Stairs Series at Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall is back at it again with their Front Stairs Series starting on May 22nd! Come to one or come to them all. You will not ever be disappointed! From a blues food drive to the Paul Reed Smith Band to poetry and more. Make it part of your plan to attend this summer!
Keepin’ the Blues Alive Food Drive
Saturday, May 22, 11 am – 4 pm
In partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival and Katcef Brothers, help keep the Blues alive and donate to your neighbors.
Bring donations of non-perishable food items to fill a Budweiser truck with much needed items for our neighbors. In partnership with Love AACO, all donations will stay in our community. Enjoy Blues music (pre-recorded) during your visit and be entered to win raffle prizes.
Members of the Annapolis Chorale, Bach+ Vocal Consort and local guest artists perform an evening of music featuring Chorale Masterworks and the American Songbook. Live Arts Maryland makes their return to MD Hall with this free concert.
Shenandoah Run returns for an intimate and spirited concert! The nine-member folk ensemble presents traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music lovers of all ages.
