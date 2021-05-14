THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Brooklyn Park Homicide: County’s 8th of 2021

| May 14, 2021, 03:19 PM

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue, Brooklyn Park, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel. The victim, identified as Christopher Lee Lombr, a twenty-nine-year-old male from the 4100 block of Townsend Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anne Arundel County Homicide and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on the scene and recovered multiple items of evidence from the crime scene. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in reference to the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Content Continues Below

Christopher Lee Lombr

Christopher Lee Lombr

The investigation revealed Mr. Lombr was walking on Townsend Avenue when a verbal argument occurred with an unknown male suspect. During the exchange of words, the suspect shot the victim and then fled on foot on Townsend Avenue towards the Baltimore City area. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»