Brendan Sailing Receives $20K Grant From the Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation

Brendan Sailing has announced it has been awarded a $20,000 grant from The Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation. This grant will support camper scholarships for youth for this summer and beyond who would otherwise not have these opportunities.

The cost to provide specially tailored, educational and growth opportunities to students with learning differences continues to rise. For many families, these financial demands can be overwhelming, even before the cost of a summer activity for their child is considered. Brendan Sailing is committed to making a difference and will never turn a child away based on their ability to pay. Scholarship applications are available on our website.

“At Brendan Sailing, we never turn down a child for financial reasons,” Brendan Founder and Chairman of the Board, James P. Muldoon said. “It is important that these children have the same opportunities to build social skills and teamwork, regardless of their financial position. On behalf of the organization, I want to thank the Wood Foundation for its continued commitment to Brendan. They have believed in our mission from the beginning and over the years have become a truly special partner.”

Charlie Arms, Executive Director of Brendan Sailing, expressed “We are so grateful to the Wood Foundation for their ongoing support of Brendan Sailing. This generous gift will enable us to continue creating successes for youth with Learning Differences in our program in Maryland and in DC”.

Brendan Sailing will be conducting programs this summer at their beach-based Annapolis location as well as St Mary’s College of Maryland. Both programs are led by US Sailing certified instructors who work with each student to discover their individual learning style. The Brendan Sailing curriculum covers an introduction to the sport of sailing including parts of the boat, maneuvers, navigation, and Rules of the Road that follow the National On-Water Standards. Our instructors use a hands-on approach to teach sailing and seamanship with an emphasis on building confidence and mastering basic skills. Registration is currently open.

For more information and to register: www.brendansailing.org/programs.html

