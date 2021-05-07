Rutschman Leads Offensive Charge in 8-4 Win for Baysox in Altoona

Adley Rutschman homered early and doubled home two more late as Bowie got out to a big lead in an 8-4 win over Altoona.

Rutschman homered to deep left-center while batting from the left side of the plate in the first inning. Late in the evening with Bowie leading 3-0, Rutschman lifted an opposite-field fly deep down the left-field line to the wall to plate two more Baysox.

Bowie scored those two runs in the seventh inning and then blew the game open with three more runs in the eight scoring on a two-run Malquin Canelo single and an RBI-double from Terrin Vavra to lead 8-0.

The strength of the Baysox may lie in their stellar rotation and another piece of that was on display Wednesday night. Kevin Smith, making his organizational debut, authored 4 and 2/3rd scoreless innings before being lifted due to pitch count. Smith, who fanned five Curve batters, joins DL Hall and Kyle Bradish as a third consecutive Baysox pitcher to not allow a run to start the season.

Six of nine Baysox hitters reached base multiple times. Patrick Dorrian had his first two hits of the season including a long home run to right field in the fourth inning. Steve Klimek entered, working 2 and 1/3rd scoreless innings to notch his first win of the season in his first appearance of 2021.

