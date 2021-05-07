“Born in Salt” is Latest Novel Released by Local Author TC Weber

Local author T. C. (Ted) Weber has announced the release of his new novel, Born in Salt. Like his other works, it is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online outlets in both print and electronic versions.

Born in Salt is a character-oriented alternate history novel. Fifty years after a coup replaced President Franklin D. Roosevelt with a fascist dictatorship, America is a land of hopelessness. Ben Adamson, a 19-year-old farm boy in southern Illinois, wants only to spend his time fishing and hunting. But when his dead brother demands justice for his suspicious fate, Ben and Rachel, his brother’s fiancée, are drawn into an underground revolutionary movement.

After staging a rally against the war, Ben and Rachel are arrested by the Internal Security Service, who have perfected the science of breaking people. Ben is given a choice: betray the rebels, including his best friend from childhood, or Rachel will be lobotomized.

Although traumatized and addicted to a powerful drug, Ben refuses to doom anyone he cares about. Can he find a third option? Can he free Rachel and strike back at the dictatorship, while dodging the suspicions of police and rebels alike?

Born in Salt explores life under authoritarian rule, the abuse of psychology, the power of the dead, the realities of drug addiction, and how everyday people can challenge impossible odds.

Mr. Weber has pursued writing since childhood and studied physics, filmmaking, and ecology at the University of Florida. By day, he works as a climate adaptation analyst for a national non-profit and has published papers in a number of scientific journals. He is a resident of Annapolis, Maryland where he lives with his wife Karen.

For more information, please visit https://www.tcweber.com/books, or contact the author at https://www.tcweber.com/contact.

