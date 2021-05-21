BONUS PODCAST: The Herndon Climb, The USNA’s Greatest Tradition

While the Herndon Climb will not be open to the general public this year due to COVID, it is a spectacle that everyone ought to witness at least once if they get the chance. But until you do, be sure to check out the new (and only) book on the climb, The Herndon Climb: A History of the United States Naval Academy’s Greatest Tradition.

Today, we speak with RADM James R. McNeal (Ret.) and author, Scott Tomasheski; the co-authors of the book. After seeing a clip of the climb on ESPN, Scott called up his life-long friend, Admiral McNeal, and asked if he had ever heard of this “Herndon Climb thing,” and at that point, the book was put in motion.

We talk about the climb, the book itself, and a bit about how the climb was perceived by female midshipmen and how that has changed. And of course, we find out why it is the greatest tradition and exactly why, for this Rear Admiral, participating was the second proudest moment of his life behind graduation and commissioning.

Have a listen!

The Herndon Climb: The United States Naval Academy’s Greatest Tradition is available at:

And locally at Back Creek Books and Old Fox Books.

And be sure to check out Scott Tomasheski’s other work!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB