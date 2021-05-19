BONUS PODCAST: Maryland Re-Opens and the Beers, Wines, and Seltzers are Flowing!

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we relish that things are beginning to re-open across Maryland!

Festivals are coming back…unfortunately the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is not this year, but there is a food drive and best of the fest at Maryland Hall on May 22nd–Keepin’ The Blues Alive where they will be playing clips from festivals past.

There are plenty of suggestions about what needs to be in that cooler as we head into Memorial Day and the Summer and a look ahead to some events on the books–a 90s music festival for July 17th..and Cassie might have let the headliner slip, and more.

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

