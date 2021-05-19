THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: Maryland Re-Opens and the Beers, Wines, and Seltzers are Flowing!

| May 19, 2021, 06:31 PM

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we relish that things are beginning to re-open across Maryland!

Festivals are coming back…unfortunately the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is not this year, but there is a food drive and best of the fest at Maryland Hall on May 22nd–Keepin’ The Blues Alive where they will be playing clips from festivals past.

There are plenty of suggestions about what needs to be in that cooler as we head into Memorial Day and the Summer and a look ahead to some events on the books–a 90s music festival for July 17th..and Cassie might have let the headliner slip, and more.

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«