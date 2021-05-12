THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Keepin’ The Blues Alive

| May 12, 2021, 04:55 PM

Unfortunately, the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival has been canceled for a second year due to COVID; but together with Katcef Brothers and Maryland Hall, the organizers of the fest are making sure that we are keepin’ the blues alive and making sure that those who are hungry in our community are fed.

With their strong core of community philanthropy, Don Hooker and Neal Katcef are guests on this bonus podcast to talk about the creation of the music and food drive event, “Keepin’ the Blues Alive Food Drive“, the need, and their own “why?”

Have a listen and learn how you can help by bringing some non-perishable food to Maryland Hall on May 22nd to fill up a huge Budweiser truck, park the car, and jam out to some recordings of some of the best moments of the festival’s 23 years!

The food and any proceeds from merchandise sales will go directly to Love AACO, which in turn will make sure that the food gets to those in need.

We are a community. Music brings us together. Let’s make sure we’re keepin’ the blues alive!

Have a listen!

Severn Bank

