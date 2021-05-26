Baysox to Resume Full Capacity in June, Masks Still Required

In response to the recent announcements by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks regarding the opening of outdoor stadiums to full capacity, the Bowie Baysox are excited to announce that Prince George’s Stadium will also return to full capacity operations.

Beginning in June, the Bowie Baysox will return to full capacity seating operations for all stadium events. The Baysox will continue to have socially distanced seating sections for the remaining home games and events during the month of May.

“The Bowie Baysox thank Governor Hogan and County Executive Alsobrooks for allowing stadiums like ours to open up once again,” said Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. “We had a great first week of games and continue to be excited about bringing more of our fans back to enjoy Baysox Baseball throughout the summer.”

Single Game Tickets for the Baysox upcoming homestand against the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals) scheduled for May 25 – 30 are currently available for purchase at Baysox.com or by calling 301.464.4865.

Single-game tickets will still be available to purchase on a homestand-by-homestand basis during the remainder of the 2021 season, with up to 12 games being available for purchase at any time. Once one homestand ends on a Sunday, single-game tickets will open up for purchase for the next available homestand beginning the following Monday at 10:00 am.

For example, following the completion of the homestand on Sunday, June 20, tickets for the homestand that is scheduled to run Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 11 will become available to purchase beginning Monday, June 21 at 10 am.

Per Prince George’s County regulations, face masks are currently required for persons ages six and up, including those fully vaccinated, at all crowded outdoor venues and ticketed sporting events. We will continue to follow Prince George’s County regulations and recommendations on this matter and make updates to this policy as the county makes updates to their regulations for county businesses.

The 2021 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for Bowie Baysox games and Prince George’s Stadium events can be purchased at Baysox.com or by calling 301.464.4865 between 10 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Fans with any questions are urged to e-mail the Baysox at [email protected] or call 301.805.6000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports