Baysox Sweep Doubleheader Against Harrisburg

The Baysox swept their doubleheader against Harrisburg winning game one 6-5 in extras and finishing the sweep with a 9-2 victory in game two. Rutschman and Grenier dominated the day each with five hits, two home runs and seven RBI’s.

In game one, with two on in the eighth inning, Cadyn Grenier walked it off with an RBI single. He went 3-for-4 with three RBI including a two-run shot to left in the fourth. Rutschman also went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer to left center in the third.

The Senators scored four runs in the fifth to tie the game. In the bottom of the seventh Bowie had two on but failed to capitalize. Despite allowing four earned runs, Gray Fenter picked up the win going four innings and allowing four hits with five strikeouts.

Game two was a different story as the Baysox took an early lead in the second as Grenier hit a three-run homer to left. Bowie continued to widen their lead in the fourth, they scored five runs, three coming from Rutschman going deep to right.

The Senators scored two in the sixth but the Baysox held on to win. In game two Grenier and Rutschman combined for eight RBI, they each had multi-hit games.

D.L. Hall started game two and pitched five innings, he only allowed one hit and struck out eight to earn his second win of the season. David Lebron finished the game pitching the final two innings.

Bowie will begin a two-week road trip starting June 2nd at Hartford. They will play a six-game series against the Yard Goats before heading to Binghamton the following week. The Baysox return home June 15 vs Akron, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

