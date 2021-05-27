THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Baysox Prevail in Rain-Shortened Game

| May 27, 2021, 12:53 PM

The first rain-shortened game of the 2021 season for the Bowie Baysox went the way of the home team, as Bowie evened the series with Harrisburg in a game that didn’t go beyond the seventh-inning stretch.

Left-hander Kevin Smith started on the mound for Bowie, and stretched his scoreless streak to 11 innings. He threw four more spotless frames on Wednesday, allowing just two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Rehab2Perform

Bowie struck first in the game, as Terrin Vavra and Adley Rutschman both reached to start the game before scoring through the inning. J.C. Escarra drove in Vavra on a sacrifice fly, and Rutschman scored on a groundout from Jaylen Ferguson. The Baysox added two more runs in the sixth, when Robert Neustrom drove in Escarra, and Jaylen Ferguson scored on a wild pitch.

Ofelky Peralta earned the win in relief for Bowie, his first win of the season.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Tonight, Bowie will send right-hander Cody Sedlock to the mound, as he tests his 7.36 ERA in a game that is set for 6:35 p.m.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Severn Bank

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - Bowie Baysox Staff

Connect with the Author

rss feed

«
»