Baysox Prevail in Rain-Shortened Game

The first rain-shortened game of the 2021 season for the Bowie Baysox went the way of the home team, as Bowie evened the series with Harrisburg in a game that didn’t go beyond the seventh-inning stretch.

Left-hander Kevin Smith started on the mound for Bowie, and stretched his scoreless streak to 11 innings. He threw four more spotless frames on Wednesday, allowing just two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Bowie struck first in the game, as Terrin Vavra and Adley Rutschman both reached to start the game before scoring through the inning. J.C. Escarra drove in Vavra on a sacrifice fly, and Rutschman scored on a groundout from Jaylen Ferguson. The Baysox added two more runs in the sixth, when Robert Neustrom drove in Escarra, and Jaylen Ferguson scored on a wild pitch.

Ofelky Peralta earned the win in relief for Bowie, his first win of the season.

Tonight, Bowie will send right-hander Cody Sedlock to the mound, as he tests his 7.36 ERA in a game that is set for 6:35 p.m.

