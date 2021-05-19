Baysox Fall to Richmond in Series Opener

Terrin Vavra went 3-for-3 with two walks and a home run but the Baysox saw two timely home runs from their opponents overwhelm them in a 6-5 loss Tuesday night.

With Bowie up 2-0 in the third inning, Richmond catcher Andres Angulo came up with the bases loaded. He lifted a breaking ball over the left-field wall to turn the momentum of the contest putting Richmond up 4-2. With two down in the fifth inning, Sandro Fabian hit a two-run home run and Richmond’s lead swelled to 6-2.

As has been the way for Bowie in 2021, the Baysox did not give up. Down three runs in the eighth inning, Vavra hit his third home run of the year. He lifted a solo shot down the right-field line to bring the Baysox within 6-4.

Patrick Dorrian walked to lead off the ninth inning and later scored on a JC Escarra sac-fly to come within 6-5. But that was as close as the Baysox would get.

Bowie got great work from their bullpen. Tyler Erwin struck out four batters in two scoreless innings. Tim Naughton worked a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth inning.

The Baysox will now look to even the series in Richmond with RHP Kyle Bradish on the hill Wednesday, May 19th at 6:35 p.m. Bowie will next be at home for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Tuesday, May 25th vs. Harrisburg.

