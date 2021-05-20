Baysox Bounce Back with Richmond Win

After seeing their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night in Richmond, the Bowie Baysox got back on the right track on Wednesday, beating the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1.

Kyle Bradish was the star of the night on the mound, out-dueling Richmond’s starter Matt Frisbee. Neither starter had allowed a run entering the game, and while Frisbee surrendered two in the first inning to Bowie, Bradish held Richmond scoreless throughout his start.

Bradish, in his third start of the year, recorded 12 outs, and 10 of them were strikeouts. He has now struck out 26 batters in 13.1 innings this season. He allowed a walk to begin his outing and then struck out five consecutive Richmond batters. He was pulled after the fourth having thrown 69 pitches, 44 for strikes.

Offensively, Terrin Vavra walked to begin the game, and Adley Rutschman then singled one batter later. Vavra stretched for third, and the throw went out of play, allowing Vavra to score. Rutschman eventually scored on an error, and those were the only two runs Bowie would score.

Out of the bullpen for Bowie, Diogenes Almengo earned the win, throwing one inning in relief and allowing the single Richmond run but working out of a bases-loaded jam. Cameron Bishop came on in relief and tossed four scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season.

On Thursday, Bowie will send left-hander Kevin Smith to the mound. The first pitch in Richmond is set for 6:35 p.m.

The Baysox return home next week to take on the Harrisburg Senators.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports