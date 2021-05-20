THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Baysox Bounce Back with Richmond Win

| May 20, 2021, 07:40 AM

After seeing their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night in Richmond, the Bowie Baysox got back on the right track on Wednesday, beating the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1.

Kyle Bradish was the star of the night on the mound, out-dueling Richmond’s starter Matt Frisbee. Neither starter had allowed a run entering the game, and while Frisbee surrendered two in the first inning to Bowie, Bradish held Richmond scoreless throughout his start.

Rehab2Perform

Bradish, in his third start of the year, recorded 12 outs, and 10 of them were strikeouts. He has now struck out 26 batters in 13.1 innings this season. He allowed a walk to begin his outing and then struck out five consecutive Richmond batters. He was pulled after the fourth having thrown 69 pitches, 44 for strikes.

Offensively, Terrin Vavra walked to begin the game,  and Adley Rutschman then singled one batter later. Vavra stretched for third, and the throw went out of play, allowing Vavra to score. Rutschman eventually scored on an error, and those were the only two runs Bowie would score.

Out of the bullpen for Bowie, Diogenes Almengo earned the win, throwing one inning in relief and allowing the single Richmond run but working out of a bases-loaded jam. Cameron Bishop came on in relief and tossed four scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

On Thursday, Bowie will send left-hander Kevin Smith to the mound. The first pitch in Richmond is set for 6:35 p.m.

The Baysox return home next week to take on the Harrisburg Senators.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Severn Bank

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - Bowie Baysox Staff

Connect with the Author

rss feed

«
»