Baysox Announce Policies, Plans, and Tickets for 2021 Season

The Bowie Baysox have announced ticketing plans and other updates to policies and procedures at Prince George’s Stadium for the 2021 season. These policies have been put in place to create a safe environment while still maintaining a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all fans, employees and players. Prince George’s Stadium will operate at between 25-30% capacity to begin the 2021 season. This reduction in attendance will help us achieve their first priority: ensuring the safety of fans, employees and players. The stadium seating bowl will be set up so that each party will be at least six feet from the next.

The following policies are in effect to begin the season. These policies will be updated throughout the season as needed. The Baysox will continue to work closely with Prince George’s County, the Governor’s Office, the CDC and Major League Baseball throughout the season to ensure the safety of all fans, employees and team personnel.

To allow for potential changes to capacity limits, they will be selling tickets on a homestand-to-homestand basis beginning Monday, April 26 for all May games. Once a homestand has been completed, they will open up the sale of single game tickets for the next available homestand. For example, the first homestand ends on Sunday, May 15 – tickets for the third homestand, games scheduled for June 15-20, will go on sale to the public on Monday, May 17.

Baysox season ticket holders will have a priority opportunity to redeem/exchange tickets/vouchers before they open up for sale to the public. They will also release the promotional schedule in the same homestand-to-homestand format, allowing time to evaluate on a routine basis what is safe to do.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for all May home games will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 26 at 10:00 am. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at baysox.com 24 hours a day. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Baysox Ticket Office at 301-464-4865 or by visiting the Baysox Ticket Office in person at Prince George’s Stadium. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm.

Current Season Ticket Holders, fans with full-season, partial-season or Fielder’s Choice/Flex Ticket plans, will be able to exchange tickets/vouchers in advance of tickets going on sale to the public. Beginning Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, fans that have already purchased a 2021 (Including 2020 plans moved to the 2021 season) will be able to exchange their tickets/undated vouchers for games throughout the 2021 season. This includes all home games this season, not just May home games.

STADIUM SEATING

When purchasing tickets for 2021 games, the ticket system has been designed to place a six-foot buffer around each party. A limit of six (6) tickets may be purchased with the accompanying buffer placed around the party. Fans needing more than six tickets are asked to call the Box Office at 301.464.4865, Monday – Friday, between 10:00 am – 5:00 pm to secure their seats so that they may socially distance your group as required. All aisle seats in the seating bowl have been blocked to ensure needed distancing across sections. The front three rows of Sections 107-118 and 123-124 have all been removed from public sale to create a buffer between high traffic player locations and fans.

GROUP OUTINGS

The Baysox look forward to hosting group outings this season. Seating for group outings in the main seating bowl will be in the same stadium seating set up as listed above for single game ticket format.

The Luxury Suites, Bud Light Picnic Pavilion and Birthday Party area will be limited to 50% capacity to begin the season.

To request more information about roup offerings this season, CLICK HERE.

MOBILE & PRINT AT HOME TICKETING

Fans are asked to use their mobile ticketing or print-at-home options. Tickets will be sent directly to your phone, and you can enter the ballpark through touchless ticket scanners, which will allow guests to enter the stadium faster and safer.

PROMOTIONS

The Baysox will release promotional events on a homestand-by-homestand basis throughout the season, allowing time to evaluate on a routine basis what is safe for them to do. Prior to single game tickets going on sale for all May home games on Monday, April 26, the Baysox will release the promotions scheduled for May home games.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The safety of fans, players, and staff is the top priority. The Baysox have established numerous health & safety protocols at Prince George’s Stadium for the 2021 season including increased sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing practices.

FACE MASKS

Fans ages 3 and older will be required to wear a properly fitting face mask that covers their nose and mouth for the duration of their stay at Prince George’s Stadium. Fans may remove their masks to actively eat and drink only while sitting in their seat during the game. Masks with exhalation valves and gaiters are not permitted. Nobody will be permitted into the ballpark without a mask and anyone violating the mask rule in the ballpark is subject to removal.

ENHANCED CLEANING & SANITATION

Enhanced daily cleaning procedures include frequent wipe downs of high touch areas such as countertops, railings, doorknobs and elevators, nightly disinfection of all interior areas, and frequent trash removal. Use of EPA-certified cleaning products with reduced dwell times will be used. Restrooms will be cleaned multiple times throughout each game. Hand Sanitizer stations will be located throughout the ballpark.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

For 2021, the Baysox have enacted social distancing within Prince George’s Stadium wherever possible in accordance with CDC guidelines. This includes all entry and exit areas, concession lines, seating and group areas, and the Kids Park. For the health and safety of all, please observe the six-foot interval marks that have been placed throughout the stadium.

BAG POLICY

The Baysox have enacted a new bag policy for the 2021 season, limiting the types of bags carried into the stadium, not the items that fans normally bring to a game. Beginning this season. each fan may carry one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag OR a one-gallon clear Ziploc style bag plus a small clutch. The larger clear bag must be a standard 12-inch by 6-inch by 12-inch bag that is easily searched. This proactive measure will enhance safety inside and outside the stadium and speed the security screening process for all fans. Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be turned away from the stadium to return their bag to their vehicles. Additional information can be found here.

KIDS PARK

For the safety of the little ones, they have closed the Bounce House for the 2021 season until a time where such activity has been deemed safe by State and Local regulations. The carousel will have a limited number of riders each round in order to ensure proper social distancing is met. Upon the completion of every other ride, riding positions will be sanitized before the next group of riders are able to enter. Hand sanitizer will also be available at the Carousel exit. Riders are encouraged to make use of this addition.

For the speed pitch and whiffle ball attractions, bats and balls will be sanitized between each use.

ON-FIELD PERSONNEL

Major League Baseball was able to successfully return to the field in 2020 thanks to a stringent testing and contact tracing program. Their plan in the return to play at the Minor League level will follow similar guidelines. Additionally, there will be a 12-foot buffer between the field and seats in areas where players commonly are (dugout, bullpen, on-deck circle) to help protect fans from players and vice versa.

If you have any questions regarding the 2021 season, please check out the Stadium Guide & Policies Page, the Covid-19 FAQ Page, contact the Baysox at 301.805.6000 or email them at [email protected].

The 2021 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will play a 120-game schedule (60 home and 60 away) in 2021. The Baysox season is scheduled to begin on the road, Tuesday, May 4 in Altoona, PA against the Altoona Curve. Baseball returns to Prince George’s Stadium with the first home game since September 13, 2019 when the Baysox face the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday, May 11.

