Bayox on Roll With 9-3 Win Over Fighting Phils

On a chilly night in Bowie, the Baysox’s bats were anything but. Bowie homered three times in another lopsided win over Reading, upending the Fighting Phils 9-3. The Baysox have now won three in a row and six of their first eight to open the season.

The home run hitting barrage started early and from a familiar source. With two on and one down in the first inning, Patrick Dorrian lifted a long home run, off the batters eye in center, to put the Baysox on top 3-0. The home run was his team-leading fourth of the year. Dorrian would register three extra-base hits in total in the game while driving home four.

The Baysox led 6-3 in the seventh when JC Escarra continued the power surge. Escarra hit an opposite-field home to right to extend the Baysox lead to 7-3. For Escarra, it was his second of the year after he hit Bowie’s first home run of the season on opening night.

An inning later, Terrin Vavra got in on the act. A two-run home run to right field as a part of a dominant three-hit effort. It was Vavra’s second home run in three nights and added insurance lifting the Baysox to a 9-3 lead. Vavra went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI’s on the night. His two outs were loud line drives caught in the first and fourth innings.

The Baysox have now won the first three games of their first home series of 2021 with Reading outscoring the Fightins 24-4.

LHP Kevin Smith will make his first home start for the Baysox, Friday, May 14th against Reading. Get your tickets for Wednesday’s 6:35 p.m. start.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

