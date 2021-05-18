Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care Achieves 100% Vaccinated Staff

The team at IntegraCare will give 100% while caring for its residents. Now, 100% has taken on a new meaning at IntegraCare’s 13 senior living communities in three states.

Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care in Annapolis has attained a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among its team members and earned a certificate of recognition signed and presented by IntegraCare CEO Larry Rouvelas.

“We take the safety and well-being of our team and our residents very seriously,” said Rouvelas, who made IntegraCare a leader in the industry as among the first to make employee vaccinations mandatory during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are proud of our team for getting vaccinated to protect not only themselves but also our residents. IntegraCare is a great place to work, a great place to live, and now is a safer place for all.”

To ensure that team members and residents have access to vaccinations in the future, IntegraCare will work with Johnson Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., whose experienced pharmacists and technicians are leaders in the long-term care pharmacy model.

“Our continued focus is on vaccination of our staff and our residents as well as expanding visitation opportunities for our families and residents both inside and outside,” said Loriann Putzier, President, and co-founder of IntegraCare.

Bay Village Executive Operations Officer John Degen was among the first on his team to be vaccinated. Degen received the certificate from Rouvelas recognizing Bay Village’s 100% achievement.

“I am excited to have received the vaccination to set a good example for all my staff, residents, and my family,” Degen said. “In my opinion, this is the strongest way to protect those who are the most vulnerable in our senior living community.”

