THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Banneker-Douglass Museum Announces Anti-Racism Coalition

| May 17, 2021, 01:54 PM


Banneker-Douglass Museum has announced the formation of the 2021 Anti -Racism Coalition (ARC). This coalition is made up of expert educators, community leaders, and activists who advise the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture(MCAAHC) on the development of relevant programs, exhibitions, and visitor experiences to promote anti-racism in Maryland. This coalition ensures that the museum leverages programs and exhibitions to amplify and encourage community building and racial equity in all levels of society.

2021 Anti-Racism Coalition Members

  • Dr. David Olawuyi Fakunle, Chair, Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission
  • Nicole A. Johnson, Founder, Baltimore Read Aloud
  • William Jernigan, Director for the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Prevention Services and Maryland’s Statewide Racial and Ethnic Disparities
  • Johanna Doty, Programming and Outreach Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Public Libraries
  • Gina Lewis, Artist & Program Coordinator, Bowie State University
  • Dr. Amena Johnson, Associate Director of LGBTQ Resources, Georgetown University
  • Maya Davis, Commissioner, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“For over 50 years, MCAAHC has documented the history of the advancements of Black Americans, advancements all made despite the obstacle of oppression based for the most part solely on race. MCAAHC continues to push for racial equity through the preservation and presentation of Black history and programming such as this training series,” said Rev. Tamara E. Wilson, Chair, MCAAHC. “These trainings provide a framework for the work that we must do to dismantle systemic racist practices that continue to disenfranchise and further subjugate Black lives today.”

The Anti-Racism Coalition is committed to dismantling systemic racism as it relates to criminal justice, economic justice, inequality in education, technology and the digital divide, police brutality, healthcare disparities, voting rights, and more. On April 20th, 2021, the ARC successfully completed its first anti-racism training, “The Foundations of Racism: Defining the Roots of Bigotry and Discrimination Against Black People in America.” More than 180 participants joined the training with overwhelmingly positive feedback. The next training will be held virtually via Zoom on July 27th.

To learn more about supporting anti-racism in Maryland, please click here.

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»