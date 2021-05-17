Banneker-Douglass Museum Announces Anti-Racism Coalition

Banneker-Douglass Museum has announced the formation of the 2021 Anti -Racism Coalition (ARC). This coalition is made up of expert educators, community leaders, and activists who advise the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) on the development of relevant programs, exhibitions, and visitor experiences to promote anti-racism in Maryland. This coalition ensures that the museum leverages programs and exhibitions to amplify and encourage community building and racial equity in all levels of society.

2021 Anti-Racism Coalition Members



Dr. David Olawuyi Fakunle , Chair, Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission

, Chair, Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission Nicole A. Johnson , Founder, Baltimore Read Aloud

, Founder, Baltimore Read Aloud William Jernigan , Director for the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Prevention Services and Maryland’s Statewide Racial and Ethnic Disparities

, Director for the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Prevention Services and Maryland’s Statewide Racial and Ethnic Disparities Johanna Doty , Programming and Outreach Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Public Libraries

, Programming and Outreach Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Public Libraries Gina Lewis , Artist & Program Coordinator, Bowie State University

, Artist & Program Coordinator, Bowie State University Dr. Amena Johnson , Associate Director of LGBTQ Resources, Georgetown University

, Associate Director of LGBTQ Resources, Georgetown University Maya Davis, Commissioner, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture

“For over 50 years, MCAAHC has documented the history of the advancements of Black Americans, advancements all made despite the obstacle of oppression based for the most part solely on race. MCAAHC continues to push for racial equity through the preservation and presentation of Black history and programming such as this training series,” said Rev. Tamara E. Wilson, Chair, MCAAHC. “These trainings provide a framework for the work that we must do to dismantle systemic racist practices that continue to disenfranchise and further subjugate Black lives today.”

The Anti-Racism Coalition is committed to dismantling systemic racism as it relates to criminal justice, economic justice, inequality in education, technology and the digital divide, police brutality, healthcare disparities, voting rights, and more. On April 20th, 2021, the ARC successfully completed its first anti-racism training, “The Foundations of Racism: Defining the Roots of Bigotry and Discrimination Against Black People in America.” More than 180 participants joined the training with overwhelmingly positive feedback. The next training will be held virtually via Zoom on July 27th.

To learn more about supporting anti-racism in Maryland, please click here.

