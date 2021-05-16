Bank of America Donates PPE to Light House and Other Community Partners

The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center recently received a large donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Bank of America, which will be used to keep their residents, staff, volunteers, local partners, and community safe.

For over 30 years, The Light House has served individuals and families who are impacted by homelessness and poverty. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the number of community members they serve has increased by 40%. In an effort to help The Light House keep up with this dramatic increase in demand, Bank of America provided a large donation of masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

“The health and safety of our employees, clients and communities has remained our top priority throughout the pandemic,” said Janet Currie, Greater Maryland president for Bank of America. “The Light House reaches some of our most vulnerable and underserved communities every day. We’re grateful that through them, we’re able to provide support to our neighbors that may not have access to PPE.”

Bank of America delivered a total of 180,000 masks, 50,000 gloves, and 10 cases of hand sanitizer to The Light House. This donation will be used by Light House staff, residents, volunteers, and community clients. The Light House also distributed a portion of these much-needed supplies to local partners, including St. John’s College, Anne Arundel Community College, Anne Arundel Department of Health, Anne Arundel Emergency Volunteers, Sarah’s House, and Arundel House of Hope.

“The Light House has experienced a heartbreaking surge in neighbors seeking our services this past year,” stated Executive Director, Jo Ann Mattson. “Keeping up with this increase has been a challenge, especially during a time when so many additional health and safety measures have needed to be implemented. Bank of America has been a committed supporter of The Light House for many years and this donation of PPE was extremely thoughtful and generous. Knowing that the work we do at The Light House is a community effort, they even went so far as to ask if our local partners might be in need as well. Keeping our staff, residents, and community clients safe is of utmost importance, and we are so grateful for this donation and our friends at Bank of America.”

