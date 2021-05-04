Baltimore Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in First Jury Trial Since Re-Opening

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Andy Reyes, 26, of Baltimore was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, wearing, carrying, and transport a handgun on person and possessing a loaded handgun in the attempted murder of Daniel Bartley, 27.

The defendant will be sentenced on June 29, 2021. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life plus 26 years.

“The combination of good police work by the Anne Arundel County Police Department and our prosecution team, coupled with the powerful testimony of the surviving victim resulted in the jury rendering a just verdict. The defendant is no longer a danger to our community and will be held accountable for his deplorable actions,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “When victims and witnesses of violent crime come forward and cooperate with law enforcement, these are the results. When our community refuses to tolerate violence, we will be safer.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On December 28, 2019, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 200 block of Hilltop Rd. in Brooklyn Park for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police officers located the victim, Daniel Bartley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors were rendering aid to the victim. He was unresponsive and immediately transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma where he underwent multiple surgeries. The victim suffered eleven gunshot wounds, some of which struck his brachial artery and heart. During surgery, Mr. Bartley went into cardiac arrest several times but was revived and eventually stabilized in critical condition.

Two days later, on December 30, 2019, the Anne Arundel County police were contacted by Bartley’s family member and advised that the victim who was still hospitalized was now able to speak. The officers spoke with Mr. Bartley and he advised them that he was shot by the defendant who was a close friend of the victim’s girlfriend.

The Honorable Donna M. Schaeffer presided over the case.

