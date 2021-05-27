Attorney General Frosh Releases Information for Tenants Facing Eviction

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has released “Residential Eviction in Maryland: Information for Tenants,” to help individuals and families who will be facing eviction, particularly due to nonpayment of rent during the COVID pandemic.

The guidance issued by the Attorney General’s office is intended to help residential tenants understand their rights and where to look for legal help if an eviction lawsuit is filed against them.

The pandemic has temporarily changed the way courts handle “Failure to Pay Rent” evictions, although the protections currently in place to prevent certain evictions are set to expire in the near future.

“The COVID pandemic has substantially affected the ability of many Marylanders to pay rent due to job loss, diminished wages, health crises, and more,” said Attorney General Frosh. “For families facing eviction and possible homelessness, there is help available. We encourage Maryland residents struggling to pay rent to read and share this document.”

The guidance document is available here (PDF) and can be downloaded and printed to share.

Download (PDF, 259KB)

