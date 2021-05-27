THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Another Round of Vaccines for Students 12 and Older Scheduled for Next Week

| May 27, 2021, 07:22 PM

Covid VaccineAnne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health are teaming up to offer another round of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older next week.

Any AACPS student, no matter where they live, who qualifies and any AACPS employee can register to receive a vaccination at www.aacps.org/covidclinics. Clinics will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Arundel, Glen Burnie, Meade, and Northeast high schools.

Anyone who received their first-dose vaccination at these sites on May 12 may also register for a second dose by utilizing the link above. Students and employees who received their first doses on May 19 or May 26 will receive their second doses clinics on June 9 and June 16, respectively.

Please note that anyone age 15 or younger must be accompanied by an adult at the clinics.

Source :
AACPS

