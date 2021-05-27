Another Round of Vaccines for Students 12 and Older Scheduled for Next Week

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health are teaming up to offer another round of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older next week.

Any AACPS student, no matter where they live, who qualifies and any AACPS employee can register to receive a vaccination at www.aacps.org/covidclinics. Clinics will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Arundel, Glen Burnie, Meade, and Northeast high schools.

Anyone who received their first-dose vaccination at these sites on May 12 may also register for a second dose by utilizing the link above. Students and employees who received their first doses on May 19 or May 26 will receive their second doses clinics on June 9 and June 16, respectively.

Please note that anyone age 15 or younger must be accompanied by an adult at the clinics.

Source : AACPS

