Anne Arundel County WILL Follow State in Lifting All Restrictions Except Indoor Masking

Anne Arundel County will follow Governor Hogan’s lead as it related to lifting the remaining COVID restrictions effective Saturday.

The County released a statement this afternoon:

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced today that Anne Arundel County will follow the State’s removal of restrictions on indoor and outdoor event venues and on indoor and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants. The changes will take effect on Saturday, May 15.

“After consulting with our Health Officer, we have decided to follow the State’s lead,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “We believe that our low case rates will continue through the summer, but the only effective way to prevent a fall surge in cases will be a summer surge in vaccinations.”

The County is accepting vaccination appointments for 12 to 15 year olds, effective immediately. The FDA extended the federal emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the CDC has recommended it for use for 12 to 15 year olds.

For more information on how to get vaccinated, visit https://www.aacounty.org/covidvax/.