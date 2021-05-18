THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Suspect in Annapolis Murder

| May 18, 2021, 04:42 PM

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Anne Arundel County police officers assigned to the Northern District arrested a suspect connected with an April shooting on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis that left a Glen Burnie man dead.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said, “this arrest shows the tremendous cooperation between Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Police.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley added, “it was important to see this arrest because it helps an Annapolis neighborhood that should not have to contend with violence.”

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 3, 2021, Annapolis Police were called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis. Marc Terrell Hill, Jr., 25, of Glen Burnie, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma. He later died of his injuries.

Annapolis Police began an investigation. On May 18, 2021, Anne Arundel County Police  Northern District officers arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first and second-degree murder and seven other criminal charges related to the crime.

This was the first (and to date, only) homicide in the City of Annapolis for 2021.  You can view other crimes on our 2021 map:

Or our 2020 map:

