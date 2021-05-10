Anne Arundel County Celebrates 2021 Historic Preservation Month

Join history enthusiasts nationwide this May in celebrating National Preservation Month. The observance, first established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as “Preservation Week” expanded to the entire month of May in 2005 to provide Americans more opportunities to celebrate the diverse and unique heritage of our country’s cities and states. Historic preservation is not only an effective tool in smart growth and sustainability practices, it enhances quality of life, increases local pride and community involvement, and is a significant economic driver.

“This Place Matters” is the theme of the national campaign sponsored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It encourages people to celebrate the historic places that are meaningful to them and to their communities.

The Office of Planning & Zoning is joining in on the celebration by inviting citizens to participate in our Preservation Stewardship Program, sponsored by the Cultural Resources Section. The CRS team will offer several events and educational programs throughout the month, so citizens can explore, experience, and participate in preserving the historic places that matter across the County.

Join County Archaeologist (and Cultural Resources section leader) Jane Cox when she unveils an exciting new archaeological discovery made just last month on the Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary. We’ll give you one clue: The year is 1668! The event will be held at the newly renamed Emory Waters Nature Sanctuary on Friday, May 14th from 4:30-5:30pm . The unveiling will be followed by a Q & A with County archaeologists, who will also share plans for hands-on volunteer opportunities the team has planned for Summer 2021;

. The unveiling will be followed by a Q & A with County archaeologists, who will also share plans for hands-on volunteer opportunities the team has planned for Summer 2021; Archaeologist Drew Webster will lead an archaeology hike at Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary on Saturday, May 15th, from 9:30am-12:30pm . Explore the landscape where indigenous peoples have lived for 13,000 years, and view ancient artifacts that have helped improve our knowledge about the County’s prehistoric past;

. Explore the landscape where indigenous peoples have lived for 13,000 years, and view ancient artifacts that have helped improve our knowledge about the County’s prehistoric past; The County’s Historic Sites Planner Darian Beverungen will share highlights about the recently completed restoration of the County-owned Earleigh Heights Station in a Zoom presentation. The 19th century building, located in Severna Park on the B & A Trail was recently restored by the County and serves as the B & A Ranger Station. Join her virtually on Tuesday, May 18th from 12:00-12:30pm ;

; Stacy Poulos, the County’s historic cemetery specialist and archaeologist, will host volunteers for a Historic Cemetery “How To” Day on Friday May, 21st from 10am-1pm , at the Duvall Family Cemetery (located on the Generals Highway Corridor Park.) Learn how to clean and care for gravestones properly, explore the history of the family who are buried there, and find out about other hands-on opportunities to preserve cemeteries across the County;

, at the Duvall Family Cemetery (located on the Generals Highway Corridor Park.) Learn how to clean and care for gravestones properly, explore the history of the family who are buried there, and find out about other hands-on opportunities to preserve cemeteries across the County; OPZ’s Cultural Resources team will unveil several new interpretive wayside signs highlighting just a few of the historic Places that Matter across the County throughout the month of May! To see where these signs will be located, and to plan a visit, check out this map: www.aacounty.org/HistoricSigns

All events are outdoors or presented remotely. Reservations are required. To sign up for one or more events, and to learn more about the County’s Preservation Stewardship Program, visit www.aacounty.org/Preservation-Stewardship

