Annapolis to Launch Free Start-Up Program for Young Entrepreneers

The Office of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has partnered with business coach LaTanya Eggleston to launch a five-week virtual, youth start your own business workshop series, Youth Entrepreneur Program” as part of the Start-Up Annapolis 2021 Initiative. The online workshops will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 and will run for one hour at the same time weekly until June 25, 2021. The workshops are geared toward youth, ages 11 to 18. The workshops are open to all (not limited to Annapolis residents).

Workshop attendees will complete sessions on topics including: overcoming communications challenges, understanding the business mindset, listening and identifying core values, exploring admirable business leaders, designing and delivering an effective elevator pitch and tips and tools for discovering and building self-confidence.

Participants who complete all of the sessions will receive a City of Annapolis Youth Entrepreneur Program Certificate of Completion and will have the opportunity to enter the Start-Up Annapolis Business Pitch contest in August 2021.

“We know one of the keys to success is to help young people bring their bright ideas into the spotlight. Annapolis is in a prime position to be a Start-Up City and we are excited to bring this program to young people, to get them thinking about themselves as entrepreneurs,” said Mayor Buckley. “As an entrepreneur myself, I look forward to being one of the judges in the Business Pitch Competition in August and seeing what the youth in our City have dreamed up.”

LaTanya Eggleston is an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) with the International Coach Federation. She has more than 20 years of experience in higher education teaching interpersonal communication and public speaking as well as global professional development training on public speaking, small group dynamics and interpersonal communication. Eggleston is an expert at working with people to develop effective presentations and to ease public speaking nervousness.

The Start-Up Annapolis initiative was launched in 2019 as part of The Mayor’s Office F.I.S.H. Tank at Stanton Program. To register for workshops, email Adetola Ajayi at [email protected] or call 410-972-6257, or email Latanya Eggleston at[email protected] or call 301-204-1992.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB