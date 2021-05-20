Annapolis’ Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool to Open THIS Weekend

The City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department announced the outdoor Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will open for the season on Saturday, May 23. Daily pool rates and season pass information can be found at www.annapolis.gov/aquatics.

“This is a first-class facility that we are proud to offer to residents – and a little earlier than usual,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Summer memories are waiting to be made as we work to get our City back on its feet.”

The pool reopened in July 2020 after a $4 million rebuild. The new pool boasts a new bathhouse and changing rooms and is fully ADA compliant. There is a snack bar, all new tables, chairs, and lounges as well as plenty of shaded space for relaxing on a hot summer day. The new pool facility also has:

a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool

a leisure pool with beach entry, two curly slides, and water elements

a splash pad with more water elements for the youngest kids to cool off

All persons swimming in the pool must have proper swim attire. Swim diapers, plus eco-suits, are required for children that are not toilet trained.

COVID Protocols: We ask that everyone maintain physical distancing from those not in your group and please wear a mask or face covering while in the restrooms. Please remember that not all pool patrons are vaccinated, especially those under age 12. Please be kind and be aware of public health protocols for those who wish to continue wearing a mask while at the pool facility.

Public Pool Hours starting Saturday, May 22:

Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all pools open) 5:30 to 8 p.m. (splash pad and leisure pools only May 31 to July 23)

Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Daily rates will be as follows (City of Annapolis Resident = R and Non-Resident = NR):

Age 2* and under FREE with paying adult

Youth (age 3 to 12) = Residents $4 / Non-residents $7

Teen/Adult (age 13 to 61) = Residents $6 / Non-residents $10

Senior (ages 62+) = Residents $4 / Non-residents $7

Season Pass Rates (City of Annapolis Resident = R and Non-Resident = NR):

Age 2* & under FREE with paying adult

Youth (age 3-12) = R $130 / NR $180

Teen/Adult (age 13-61) = R $190 / NR $240

Senior (age 62+) = R $130 / NR $180

Family of *4 = R $200 / NR $300 *each additional child $20



There will be Aqua Fitness Classes such as yoga and aerobics held weekday mornings and a brand new Inclusive Swim & Splash class held on Friday mornings. Additional information about the pool can be found on pages 3-5 of the Spring-Summer 2021 Program Guide or at www.annapolis.gov/programguide. In 2021, the two Annapolis swim clubs merged to form the Annapolis Penguins swim team. Registration for the 2021 season ends on Sunday, May 23. To register your child for the swim team, visit www.annapolis.gov/penguins.

The pool is located at 251 Pumphouse Road in Annapolis. Additional information can be found at www.annapolis.gov/aquatics.

