Annapolis Based Crosby Marketing Named Top PR Firm

Crosby Marketing Communications has joined the ranks of the nation’s top 20 public relations agencies, rising to #19 on O’Dwyer’s Magazine’s 2021 list of National Public Relations Firms. Crosby is also listed #8 among companies providing healthcare PR. Its rise in the rankings followed 22% revenue growth in 2020.

The annual rankings of independent PR firms, produced by one of the industry’s most-respected industry publications, are based on detailed financial information submitted by companies that is verified by their accounting firms.

“It’s gratifying to continue moving up the ranks of the country’s elite strategic communications firms,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby. “We’re proud to work with leading healthcare, government, nonprofit and private-sector clients to create programs that drive real business and social impact.”

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS