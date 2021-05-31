Annapolis Based Barton & Loguidice Named Top 500 Design Firm

Industry publication Engineering News Record (ENR), has released its 2021 list of theTop 500 Design Firms in the U.S., ranking Barton & Loguidice (B&L) at No. 293, which represents a gain of 23 spots from last year and places the firm in the top 300. In the past five years alone, B&L has climbed 53 notches in this nationwide ranking.

“In a year like no other, our B&L employees’ hard work and dedication has helped the firm continue to advance,” said B&L President and CEO, John F. Brusa, Jr., “We’ve adapted our business practices and leveraged our technology to continue to meet our clients’ needs, while taking appropriate health and safety precautions. The firm has always invested and will continue to invest in our people.” According to Brusa, “While the pandemic and other national developments dominated this past year, B&L was still able to advance various initiatives to better serve our clients. In addition, 2020 saw the acquisition of Anchor Engineering Services and the expanded New England footprint for the firm with a Hartford, CT office.”

The ENR Top 500 Design Firms list, published annually, ranks the 500 largest U.S.-based engineering, architectural, and environmental design firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue. For more information about the Top 500 Design Firms, visit the ENR 2021 Top 500 Design Firms – Designing for the New Normal.

