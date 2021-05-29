Maryland is home to many respected higher educational institutions. The University of Maryland in College Park, Johns Hopkins University, Salisbury University, and many others continue to provide high-quality training of future scientists who are respected worldwide. This is not a surprise that Maryland’s scientists have made a large number of discoveries. Some of them include:

1) Researchers suggest replacing watching TV with board and computer games

According to scientists from Johns Hopkins University, a great love for watching TV threatens cognitive functions. This activity potentially increases the risk of developing dementia. Having observed 5,115 volunteers over several decades, they found that an increase in average TV viewing time is associated with a 0.5% decrease in gray matter, which is similar to the rate of annual atrophy in old age. Researchers suggest replacing such passive leisure with board and computer games or reading. For example, one can visit the best Microgaming casino and play poker or blackjack. It doesn’t require serious mental or physical loads, but it helps protect the brain.

2) The best time for coffee

Many people drink coffee immediately after waking up, but, as experts say, this is wrong. Stephen Miller, a neuroscientist at the University of Maryland, ensures that the ideal time for morning coffee is 9:30 am. Miller explained that between eight and nine in the morning, blood cortisol levels are especially high. Cortisol is a stress hormone that supports the body in the awakening phase and controls alertness. The neuroscientist advises drinking the first coffee at least 1.5 hours after waking up. Morning coffee is probably most effective between 9:30 am and 11:30 am when blood cortisol levels are low. This allows the body to better absorb the stimulating caffeine.

3) Infrared radiator from wood

Scientists from the University of Maryland, College Park, have developed a method for creating a durable wood-based material that is capable of reflecting almost all visible radiation and dissipating heat using radiation in the infrared range. The method is based on the removal of lignin from wood, one of its main components, and further pressing. However, the most unusual was not mechanical, but the optical properties of the material – it reflects almost all light in the visible spectrum range, thanks to which the material can be used for passive cooling. Similar material can be used to cover the roofs of houses in hot regions.

There is no doubt that Maryland’s scientists are among the most talented in the US and worldwide. There are so many interesting discoveries made by them, and this is only the tip of the iceberg!

