THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

DEADLINE: AAEDC Has $1.9 Million in Grants for Non-Profits Application Due Tomorrow

| May 20, 2021, 10:09 AM

Social service community organizations in Anne Arundel County will soon be able to apply for financial support through the Non-Profit Economic Development Recovery Grant Program, a new initiative managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC).  The agency’s CEO Ben Birge says the grants aim to support the workforce and operations of non-profit organizations that serve the larger community with a mission focus on the areas of economic development, economic recovery, health and human services, and housing. The initiative is supported by approximately $1.9 million from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Not only do many non-profits in our county provide vital services, but they are also job creators,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This program ensures that these organizations continue to have the staffing and bandwidth to carry out their important missions. Even as the economy continues to reopen, many of our residents and families are still suffering. These grants will help our non-profit partners continue to serve our neighbors in need.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

An applicant must demonstrate that it has been impacted by the pandemic economy.  Priority consideration will be given to organizations that have not already received an award from the State of Maryland’s NORI program in 2020 or from other state and federal COVID-19 relief programs. Individual grant amounts will be calculated after the application round closes.

Non-profit organizations that apply must:

  • Be based in Anne Arundel County;
  • Have at least one W-2 employee;
  • Be prepared to detail how it serves populations in the county with a mission focus on the areas  described above; and,
  • Provide information on the need for funding based on the adverse economic impact resulting from the pandemic economy. Applicants must include information on any COVID-19 relief funds that it has received to date and the remaining gap of needed funds.

The application round opens on Monday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Organizations that apply will be required to provide copies of the following documents with their application:

  • A 2019 IRS Form 990
  • A completed and signed IRS W-9 form
  • A voided organization check or official bank letter confirming the routing number and the organization’s account number. Both the check and the bank letter must have the same organization name as listed on the form 990.

A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document, the application link and other information are available on the Non-Profit Economic Development Recovery Grant Program page on the website www.ArundelBiz.org . For additional information, inquiries should be sent to [email protected].

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»