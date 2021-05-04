AACPS and Health Department to Hold Vaccination Clinics in Schools for Students

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto announced today that the Department of Health and AACPS are partnering to hold a series of vaccination clinics for AACPS students aged 16 and over.

“Partnerships like this are critical in helping our county increase our vaccination rate,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “By making these vaccinations easily available for our students, the Department of Health and AACPS are helping remove a critical barrier to access, while encouraging our youth to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The clinics will be held over three consecutive Wednesdays at 12 high schools, beginning on May 12. They are also open to AACPS employees. The Department of Health will hold clinics at four high schools each on May 12, May 19, and May 26, from noon to 3 pm each day for students age 16 and over. The clinics will utilize the Pfizer vaccine.

Content Continues Below

“These clinics are just one more example of the incredible partnership our school system has with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health and they are a huge step toward our collective goal of providing every person interested in a vaccine with a convenient place to get that done,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “We are elated to be able to provide these community settings that allow for our students and staff to have additional access and opportunities to receive a vaccination.”

All sites will be open to any eligible AACPS student and employee. Parents and guardians will receive information from the school system to register students at their chosen clinic. Second dose clinics will also be held at each of the schools.

“This COVID-19 vaccination initiative with the school system helps to preserve and protect the well-being and education of county youth,” said Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “We’re working together to improve health equity by increasing access to vaccines for students throughout the county.”

For more information on vaccinations, or to register for an appointment, visit https://www.aacounty.org/covidvax/.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB