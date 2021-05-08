8th Annual Burritos for Beds Returns in Person Tomorrow
After going virtual in 2020, the 8th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast returns this year on Tuesday, May 11, as an in-person event to raise funds for addiction recovery. The public is invited to enjoy a delicious complimentary breakfast at Chevy’s Fresh Mex in Annapolis and donate to support Samaritan House’s mission.
“The Covid-19 pandemic hit the recovery community hard, and it’s still taking a toll,” said Mike Dillon, president of the Samaritan House board of directors. “Anne Arundel County suffered 149 fatal overdoses in 2020, and 50 since the beginning of this year. It’s not a number. These are people- our family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. The mission of Sam House is critical in fighting this devastating trend.”
Members of the Samaritan House Board of Directors have pledged to personally contribute $15,000 during Burritos for Beds as a challenge for supporters to match. With this as a seed, the goal is to raise $30,000 to grow the continuum of care for a stronger sober community. Samaritan House is a non-profit and donations are tax-deductible.
On May 11, from 7-10 am, the public is invited to Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis). Guests will have the opportunity to make a cash or credit donation of any amount and receive a free breakfast box containing a fruit cup, sweet pastry, and breakfast burrito. Seating will be available in the restaurant and outdoors on the patio, with Covid-safe practices in place.
Anyone making a donation of $50 or more will also get a free, limited edition “Burritos for Beds” t-shirt.
Samaritan House, a state-certified addiction recovery facility, was founded in 1971 in Annapolis by a group of men in recovery. Now in its 50th year, Samaritan House can accommodate 32 men at its Campus of Recovery, with housing for 9 others in an on-site transitional house.
For more information, see www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org or email [email protected]
