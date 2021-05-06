THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
6-Year-Old Child Shot in Annapolis Apartment

| May 02, 2021, 10:13 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 6-year-old child inside an apartment complex in Annapolis.

On May 2, 2021 t approximately 2:00 pm officers received a call from the Annapolis Fire Department regarding an injured subject at AAMC. Through investigation, it was learned that a 6-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to his lower extremity inside an apartment in the unit block of Bens Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene. The circumstances are being investigated.  Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that occurred inside an apartment.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

