4 Reasons Why Vaping CBD Is the Best Way to Consume It

Vaping has been a popular hobby for years, mostly for recreational purposes. Cannabidiol (CBD), the natural supplement that comes from hemp plants, has also become very popular over the past decade as research uncovered its many health benefits.

Specifically, it has been found to help relieve pain, stress, anxiety, depression, and improve the quality of sleep you get at night. All of these things can be beneficial for women, who are more likely to experience chronic pain issues, mental health disorders, and poor sleep.

When you have a household to manage and kids to chase around all day, it can be tiring, painful and stressful. You can try CBD to safely help with those issues, and there are good reasons why vaping is the best way to consume it.

1. Vaping Is Very Efficient

Many of us don’t have a lot of free time during the day, and if you have chronic pain or mental health issues, you are likely familiar with sudden flare-ups that can put you out of commission. When you take CBD, most people want to feel the effects as soon as possible.

That’s where vaping comes in. Out of all the different ways to take CBD, inhaling smoke or vapor is the most efficient. You can feel the effects almost immediately because your lungs absorb the CBD directly into the bloodstream. Ingesting CBD by swallowing oil or capsules, or eating edibles will take anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours to feel the effects.

2. Vapor Has High Bioavailability

The other reason why vaping is more effective is because your lungs have a higher bioavailability than your stomach. This means that it doesn’t just absorb the CBD faster, it also absorbs more of it into your system.

When you ingest CBD, your stomach only absorbs a small percentage of it. Your lungs absorb a higher percentage, which means you don’t need as much of it to feel the same level of potency. That can help you spend less on the best CBD vape cartridge than the same amount of oil drops or edibles you would need to feel the same level of effects.

3. Vaping Is Safer Than Smoking

The reason why vaping is better than smoking CBD comes down to health risks. Even though smoking CBD doesn’t have the same harmful chemicals as nicotine cigarettes, you are still inhaling ash and other carcinogens. That still does pose some long-term health risk to your lungs.

Vapor, on the other hand, is much safer. It heats the CBD oil into vapor, and when you inhale it into your lungs there is no ash and no chemicals except for the CBD oil. The long-term health risk is reduced, more on the same level that sugar, fat, and salt does in our regular diets.

4. Vaping Is Easy

The other reason to vape CBD instead of smoking for its ease of use. You don’t have to learn or practice grinding hemp flowers, how to measure out the right amount to roll in a joint, or how to roll joints so they won’t fall apart. All you do is purchase a vape device, and then load a vape cartridge. Otherwise, it’s just a matter of recharging it when the battery runs low.

In the end, you may find that other methods of consuming CBD works better for you, or is just more appealing. Edibles can certainly be more tasty and pleasant to use, and there is no easier or simpler way to take CBD than using oil drops. However, when you need fast and effective relief from your daily pains, stresses, and sleepless nights, there’s no faster or more efficient way to get the benefits of CBD than by vaping it.

