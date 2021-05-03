3 Dead, 10-Year Old Injured in Maryland City Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting that has left three dead and a 10-year old fighting for his life.

Details are scant, but the police were called to the 200 Block of Federalsburg South in Maryland City just after 930pm this evening for a shooting.

AACOPD responding to #shooting in the 200 block of Federalsburg South In Laurel. Active scene and there is no threat to the community. More information will be provided when available. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 11, 2021

On arrival, two victims were located and confirmed deceased, with a possible additional deceased victim that had not been located. Additionally, a 10-year old male with a gunshot wound to the chest was flown to Hopkins Pediatric with life-threatening injuries.

The additional victim was located just before 10:00 pm and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB