3 Dead, 10-Year Old Injured in Maryland City Shooting
The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting that has left three dead and a 10-year old fighting for his life.
Details are scant, but the police were called to the 200 Block of Federalsburg South in Maryland City just after 930pm this evening for a shooting.
AACOPD responding to #shooting in the 200 block of Federalsburg South In Laurel. Active scene and there is no threat to the community. More information will be provided when available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 11, 2021
On arrival, two victims were located and confirmed deceased, with a possible additional deceased victim that had not been located. Additionally, a 10-year old male with a gunshot wound to the chest was flown to Hopkins Pediatric with life-threatening injuries.
The additional victim was located just before 10:00 pm and pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
