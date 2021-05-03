THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
3 Dead, 10-Year Old Injured in Maryland City Shooting

| May 10, 2021, 10:13 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting that has left three dead and a 10-year old fighting for his life.

Details are scant, but the police were called to the 200 Block of Federalsburg South in Maryland City just after 930pm this evening for a shooting.

On arrival, two victims were located and confirmed deceased, with a possible additional deceased victim that had not been located. Additionally, a 10-year old male with a gunshot wound to the chest was flown to Hopkins Pediatric with life-threatening injuries.

The additional victim was located just before 10:00 pm and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

