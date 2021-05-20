2021 Pride Parade and Festival Now Accepting Participant Registrations

Groups that would like to participate in the second annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival can register now. This year’s parade and festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

What was to have been the second annual event last June 2020 was postponed because of COVID social distancing protocols.

“We were admittedly disappointed last year when we had to postpone the parade and festival, especially after such an incredibly successful inaugural event in June 2019,” said Jeremy Browning, Annapolis Pride, Inc. Founder and Board chair. “But we knew it was the right thing to do from a safety standpoint.

“Last year’s postponement makes us even more excited for this year’s events,” he added. “Given the progress that has been made with vaccinations and restrictions being lifted, we know we’ll have a tremendous turnout for our October 30 parade and festival. We can’t wait to celebrate!”

The parade route this year will be similar to 2019 and will take place along West Street, from Amos Garrett Boulevard to Calvert Street. The festival will be held on West Street between Calvert Street and Church Circle, and in The Peoples Park on Calvert Street adjacent to the Whitmore parking garage.

Groups wishing to register for this year’s event can do so beginning Saturday by completing the 2021 Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival interest form. Interest forms must be completed by July 31, 2021.

“Please give our dedicated Annapolis Pride volunteers four weeks to review and respond to your form submissions,” Browning said.

While most pride celebrations are normally held in June – which is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride Month – the Annapolis Pride Board of Directors voted unanimously earlier this spring to hold the 2021 event in October to allow ample time for everyone to receive a COVID vaccine, Browning said.

October is also recognized as LGBTQ+ history month, and Oct. 12 is National Coming Out Day.

Annapolis Pride organized the successful Inaugural Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 29, 2019, which featured over 75 local organizations, businesses, and government agencies.

Beginning in 2022, Annapolis Pride looks forward to holding the annual parade and festival the first weekend in June again. Save the date for June 4, 2022.

