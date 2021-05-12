12 Graduate From Annapolis Police Re-Entry Program

Twelve individuals graduated from Annapolis Police Department’s Reentry Training Program yesterday. Police Chief Edward Jackson will be on hand at the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of workforce development trainees earning certifications. The graduation will take place at the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives (NCIA) in Baltimore.

“As our City Council’s Public Safety Committee Chair, I am very encouraged by the Reentry Training Program and our new graduates,” said Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles. “For these graduates, it is an opportunity to live a life that has meaning and promise. And for our Police Department, it is another opportunity for our residents to witness their commitment to community uplift.”

There are four learning pathways available in the program at this time: Automotive, Culinary, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). In the spring cohort, two individuals earned certificates in automotive; ten in HVAC. The program is designed to help at-risk individuals as well as those returning to the workforce after a period of incarceration. The program is available for any resident of the City and is open to individuals, including those who have never been in trouble or had interactions with law enforcement.

“I am thrilled to be able to help our residents and to deploy police resources in the area of workforce development,” said Officer Robert Horne, who implements the program on behalf of Annapolis Police. “It is our goal with this program to bring opportunities for career development and advancement to residents to build a better future for Annapolis.”

Students earn their certificates after three-and-a-half months of training. Some of the training is conducted in Baltimore, while some pieces are virtual. For the Baltimore sessions, transportation is provided. Upon completion of the program, students are connected with employers.

This is the second year for the program. After completing last year’s cohort, seven other people got employment through the reentry program that was not connected to NCIA.

Police Chief Edward Jackson said that the Annapolis Police Department has a vested interest in seeing the program thrive. “Seeing residents succeed in this way is wonderful for members of the Annapolis Police Department,” Jackson said. “When we can help people to live full, fulfilling and successful lives, instead of entering a cycle of crime, courts and incarceration, we are doing good work.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS