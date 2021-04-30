Zachary’s Jewelers to Select Three Fifth Graders for Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest

Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis will transform the jewelry designs of three local fifth-grade students from drawing to reality just in time for Mother’s Day.

Each year, Zachary’s Jewelers hosts a Mother’s Day Jewelry Design contest open to fifth-grade students in the area. This year, seven finalists were selected from among 113 students who submitted drawings. From the pool of finalists, three winners are selected- one through a Facebook voting process, and the remaining two are chosen by a team of experts from Zachary’s. The 2021 finalists represent Jones Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Broadneck Elementary, Benfield Elementary, and St. Mary’s Elementary. Winning entrants will receive the jewelry item they designed.

This year’s People’s Choice winner, Maggie of Broadneck Elementary, was announced last week. She, along with the six remaining finalists and their families will attend a brunch award ceremony at Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis on Sunday, May 2, for the announcement of two remaining winners and the presentation of their jewelry.

Zachary’s Jewelers has been the destination for fine jewelry and customer service for 25 years. With locations in Downtown Annapolis and Severna Park, they are the area’s only direct importer of diamonds, offering custom design, master jewelers and a fabrication workshop. To learn more, visit zacharysjewelers.com.

