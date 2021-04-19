Woman Narrowly Escapes Abduction in Hotel Parking Lot

A woman narrowly escaped being abducted in a hotel parking lot on Saturday night.

On April 17, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department was dispatched for a robbery of a citizen in the parking lot of the Marriott Courtyard located at 1671 West Nursery Road in Linthicum.

The adult female victim was retrieving items from her vehicle when two unknown black male suspects exited a dark-colored sedan that had pulled up next to hers.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s money, cards, and car keys. One suspect grabbed the victim by her shirt and told her she was coming with them.

The victim was able to break free and run back into the hotel. The suspects fled with the victim’s cell phones. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

