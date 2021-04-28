What to Look for in a Home Inspector

Once an offer for the sale of a home is accepted, there is one big step that remains to be accomplished–the home inspection. This is the time when a professional will look deep under the hood for minor, medium, and big issues that come along with the home. Most issues typically fall under the “regular maintenance” column and can be fixed with some common household tools and an inexpensive trip to the hardware store. Some may require a professional contractor to correct and not be too costly. And then there are the biggies. When you find out that your dream home has knob and tube wiring; well, that may be a deal killer. The last thing a home buyer wants is to move into a dream house only to discover a previously undiscovered nightmare.

That is why it is critical to find and use a reputable and reliable home inspector; and here are five things you need to do to be sure you are on the right track for the right one.

Check qualifications: are they knowledgeable: do they have a construction/building background, are they meticulous, are they educative, do they have reviews and/or references, etc.

Ask how long a typical inspection lasts (a thorough inspection for a 2,400 sq ft home should last between 2 – 4 hours if someone states under an hour – this is usually not enough time for a thorough inspection).

Ask them to describe (or ask for an example) of their report… best ones include lots of photos and are 30-70 pages in length

Check reviews and references

Do they have a moisture meter and/or infrared camera to detect possible water leak issues that may not be visible to the naked eye.

A home is likely the largest purchase of your life. You want to make sure you are dealing with professionals that are looking out for your best interest.

The Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty a Long & Foster Company has been helping clients buy and sell their homes in Annapolis, Arnold, Crownsville, Severn, Odenton, Severna Park, Edgewater, Crofton and Pasadena since 2003. Kristi has been named one of Maryland’s top producing Realtors and has a true passion for helping her clients reach their long-term housing needs.

Born and raised in the county, Kristi’s love and knowledge of the waters of the Chesapeake, not only make her an easy choice when it comes to selecting a Realtor; but allows her to be invested in the community and is currently serving as the President of the Parole Rotary.

You can learn more at her website www.kn-team.com or simply give her a call at 410-599-1370!

